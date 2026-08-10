5 Grand Junction teens killed after vehicle plunges off cliff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Five teenage boys, all 17 years old, were killed after their vehicle veered off a roadway and down a steep hillside in Grand Junction late Saturday.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office said all five died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Grand Junction police said the vehicle was traveling south near 2694 Lookout Lane when it veered off the road and down a steep hillside.

The crash occurred Saturday night. However, Grand Junction police were not dispatched to the scene until 7:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a GJPD news release.

Police have not said how the crash was discovered or what prompted the Sunday morning response.

Investigators are also examining speed as a possible factor in the crash.

According to police, three occupants, including the driver and front-seat passenger, were wearing seat belts, while two others were ejected from the vehicle.

Personnel from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Grand Junction Fire Department and the Mesa County Coroner's Office worked together to recover the victims from the crash site.

The victims’ names have not been released per the Mesa County Coroner's Office policy.

