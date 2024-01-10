Lauren Boebert's ex-husband facing assault charges stemming from confrontation with son

DENVER — The ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested early Tuesday morning after an alleged confrontation with his son at their home outside of Silt.

Jayson Boebert's arrest on charges of third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons and harassment — all misdemeanors, in connection with Tuesday's incident involving his son, Tyler Boebert — was his second encounter with law enforcement in less than a week. He is accused of assaulting Tyler Boebert after Jayson Boebert returned home from a Silt bar and restaurant around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tuesday morning's arrest is separate from an apparent altercation with Lauren Boebert at a Silt restaurant Saturday where he was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct for the restaurant incident.

The arrest documents state that the confrontation stemmed from a family matter, the specific details of which were redacted from the affidavit.

Jayson Boebert is accused of throwing Tyler Boebert's phone across the room and shoving his right thumb into Tyler Boebert's mouth, almost dislodging one of his teeth, according to the affidavit.

During the confrontation, Tyler Boebert called his mother, Lauren Boebert, who told him to contact law enforcement, the documents read. Jayson Boebert allegedly picked up a rifle during Tyler Boebert's call to Lauren Boebert, the affidavit states.

Garfield County deputies responded to the area and staged around the home after learning Jayson Boebert was allegedly armed, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody.