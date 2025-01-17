Elijah Caudill, suspect in series of 16th St. Mall stabbings, charged with first-degree murder

DENVER — The man accused in a series of deadly stabbings along Denver’s 16th St. Mall last week has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Elijah Caudill, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of 71-year-old Celinda Levno and 34-year-old Nicholas Burkett last weekend in downtown Denver.

Caudill has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault in connection with the attacks of the two other victims.

Denver Victims killed in 16th Street Mall stabbing attacks identified Robert Garrison

He was arrested seconds after he allegedly attacked Burkett, according to police, who said officers spotted him wielding a large "butcher style knife" that was covered in blood, running away from the scene of the fourth attack.

How the deadly stabbings unfolded

The first stabbing on Saturday occurred near Tremont Street around 5:12 p.m.

The male victim in the first incident transported himself to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged, according to police. During a news conference last Sunday evening, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the first victim was "slashed in the face."

Moments later, around 5:17 p.m., police said the suspect attacked Levno, who was taken to the hospital but died hours later.

Arresting documents show the suspect stabbed a third victim at 16th and Lawrence Street around 5:54 p.m. The male victim in the third incident was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his serious injuries to the arm and torso.

Denver police said Sunday’s attack in which Burkett was killed happened at 8:06 p.m.

Denver7 Investigates dug into Caudill's criminal background and learned he's been accused of several crimes, including threats made against a property manager in Westminster in 2021, an attempted purse snatching and a case involving stolen baseball cards that was later dismissed.

Denver County Court records show Caudill is also in the middle of other, ongoing criminal cases.

Records show he faces two cases accusing him of misdemeanor sexual assault, a misdemeanor assault case, and a criminal mischief charge.



Denver7 pressed city leaders who say lack of coordination is contributing to safety issues downtown. Watch the full report in the video player below:

Denver city leaders address downtown safety amid deadly 16th Street Mall stabbings

Documents obtained by Denver7 Investigates detail another incident when Caudill was being held in the Denver Detention Center in February 2024. He reportedly put a woman in a "choke-hold" and hit her after she refused to play basketball with him.

More court documents accuse Caudill of inappropriately touching a woman without consent while at the Denver Cares Detox facility. He was arrested in January 2024.

During a news conference earlier this week, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said Caudill was released from jail in November 2024 on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

A spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed with Denver7 Investigates that Caudill was released on bond while being placed into a mental health program, Bridges of Colorado.

While records indicate Caudill was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond, a DA's spokesperson explained that a defendant is released on bond until there is confirmation that treatment can begin, then the bond becomes a PR bond.

In Caudill's case, the court agreed to the PR bond on Oct. 29 but a bed at Bridges was not available until Nov. 8 — the date Caudill was released.