3 people hospitalized in multiple stabbing incidents on 16th Street Mall in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three stabbing incidents that occurred on or near the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver Saturday night and sent three people to the hospital. No arrests have been made.

The first stabbing was reported near California Street around 5:30 p.m. The two other incidents occurred near Welton and Lawrence streets on the mall.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said. The third victim self-transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police have not said if the three incidents are connected but are investigating a possible link.

A suspect or suspects remain at large, and descriptions were not provided.