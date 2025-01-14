Suspect in 16th Street Mall stabbings threatened man with knife in 2021, records show

DENVER — DENVER — In 2021, the man accused in the deadly 16th Street stabbings reportedly brandished a knife at an Adams County property owner and said he would "cut [his]... throat," according to an arrest affidavit.

On Saturday, three people were stabbed along the mall, with a fourth stabbing on Sunday near Union Station. Two people died of their injuries — one of the Saturday victims and the Sunday victim, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Caudill, was arrested Sunday.

Denver7 Investigates dug into Caudill's criminal background on Monday and learned he's been accused of several crimes, including the 2021 threats against the property owner, purse snatching and stealing baseball cards.

According to the Denver County court website, Caudill is in the middle of other, ongoing criminal cases. Records show he faces two cases accusing him of misdemeanor sexual assault, a misdemeanor assault case, and a criminal mischief charge.

Documents obtained by Denver7 Investigates detail one incident when Caudill was being held in the Denver Detention Center in February 2024. He reportedly put a woman in a "choke-hold" and hit her after she refused to play basketball with him.

More court documents accuse Caudill of inappropriately touching a woman without consent while at the Denver Cares Detox facility. He was arrested in January 2024.

At a press conference on Monday evening, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Caudill does not have a "violent history."

"He certainly has had law enforcement contacts in the metro area, but not someone that has a violent history, not someone... that we would have been watchful for, certainly," said Chief Thomas when asked if Caudill was on the department's radar.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston noted that Caudill was released from jail in November 2024.

A spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed that Caudill was released on bond while being placed into a court-mandated mental health program, Bridges of Colorado. According to its website, the program "facilitates collaboration between the criminal justice and mental health systems by partnering with providers, courts, and often families to provide wraparound care for participants."

While records indicate Caudill was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond, the DA's spokesperson explained that a defendant is released on bond until there is confirmation that a bed in the Bridges program is available and treatment can begin, then the bond becomes a PR bond.

Caudill is now being held in Denver jail and faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. His next court appearance is not scheduled at this time but is expected to be in district court.

