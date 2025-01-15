Victims killed in 16th Street Mall stabbing attacks identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released the identities Wednesday of the two victims who died in a series of random stabbing attacks on the 16th Street Mall over the weekend.

The suspect, Elijah Caudill, 24, was arrested on the mall Sunday evening seconds after he allegedly stabbed to death his fourth victim, identified Wednesday as 34-year-old Nicholas Burkett.

Caudill is suspected of three stabbings in the same area Saturday evening, one of whom, 71-year-old Celinda Levno, died from her injuries.

Levno, a Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant, was on a layover in Denver at the time. Loved ones created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Caudil appeared in court on Monday. He is represented by a lawyer from the public defender's office.

A motive for the attacks is unknown.

The suspect has multiple convictions in Adams County and several open cases in Denver. He was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond in November 2024.