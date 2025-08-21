Staunton State Park stabbing incident was 'elaborate hoax' and ranger is arrested, sheriff's office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The stabbing of a seasonal park ranger at Staunton State Park on Tuesday was an "elaborate hoax," authorities said, and that ranger, who remains in the hospital, was arrested on several charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday afternoon that it had finalized a warrant for the arrest of Callum Heskett, 26, on several felony and misdemeanor charges. He was arrested on Thursday, but is still in the hospital.

This incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday, when Heskett, a seasonal park ranger at Staunton State Park, called the Jeffcom 911 dispatch communications center and claimed that while patrolling the park, he had been involved in an altercation with another person. Immediately after this, they lost contact and when they were able to reconnect, Heskett said the other person had stabbed him and then fled into the woods.

Denver7

Heskett provided a detailed description of the suspect.

Deputies with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the park and quickly found Heskett, who had been stabbed in the torso with a knife near the Staunton Rocks climbing area. He was brought to an AirLife helicopter, which transported him to a nearby hospital for surgery.

The search involved crews on the ground and in the air. A Lookout Alert was sent to 8,600 homes in the area, Kelley said. Multiple schools were also put on "lockout" status, meaning students were kept inside and nobody was allowed to come in.

The sheriff's office later said that they believed "this was a targeted attack."

Denver7 Authorities respond to a stabbing at Staunton State Park on Aug. 19, 2025.

However, as the investigation progressed, the sheriff's office said its investigators began to notice inconsistencies in Heskett's statements.

"That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations," the sheriff's office said. "After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous."

Ultimately, the investigation led to authorities determining this was an "elaborate hoax."

Once Heskett is out of the hospital, he will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. He will face charges of attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence — which are both felonies — false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and second-degree official misconduct.

"The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable when false reports create unnecessary risks for the community and first responders," the sheriff's office said.