Boulder man arrested for possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material

Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 03, 2022
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A man in Boulder was arrested over the weekend for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Benito Chavez-Perez, 40, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Boulder County Jail without bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, one a Class 4 felony and one a Class 5 felony, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Deputies said the investigation into Chavez-Perez began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of child sex abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A search warrant was executed on Sept. 21 at his home where additional evidence was found, deputies said.

Perez-Chavez is the sixth man over the last weeks that has been arrested in Colorado in connection with child-related sex crimes. Police are asking for your help to identify several victims in suspects in Aurora, Denver, Douglas County, Centennial, Boulder and Parker.

