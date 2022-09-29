Watch Now
Boulder police looking for additional victims in child sex crimes investigation

Boulder Police Department.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:33:22-04

BOULDER, Colo. – Police in Boulder are asking for your help to identify additional victims in a child sex crimes investigation dating back to 2019.

Ilir “Jack” Sokolaj, who was 19 at the time, reportedly sexually assaulted girls who were 14 years old during the summer of that year. Police said in a news release Thursday he has worked at Brooklyn Pizza, located at 1647 Arapahoe Road, on and off since 2018. During that period, they said, Sokolaj had “numerous contacts with students” from Boulder High School.

Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 on one count of sexual assault on a child, one count of internet exploitation of a child, and one count of unlawful sexual contact stemming from this investigation and is currently awaiting trial.

Police are asking anyone who has any information related to this investigation or other possible incidents is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 reference case 21-08531.

