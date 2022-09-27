Centennial soccer coach arrested on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A soccer coach in Centennial was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

His arrest came after investigators with the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a cyber tip that child sexual abuse material had been shared through social media, coming from a computer owned by 54-year-old Heberto Limas-Villers, a coach for REAL Soccer Club in Centennial.

A search warrant was executed at his home on E. Peakview Avenue and he was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.

He is now facing three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony.

Arapahoe County investigators are asking the public to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (720) 874-8477 if they believe they or someone they know could be a victim of Limas-Villers.