Aurora police seek more victims after 68-year-old is arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child

AURORA, Colo. – Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are looking for the public’s help to identify additional victims of a man arrested on multiple counts of child sex assault.

Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21 on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, following a months-long investigation after a tip was received in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in September of last year, according to a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

During the investigation, Aurora police identified multiple children who were victims of Valdenegro.

Detectives believe there may be more children who may have been victims of Valdenegro, possibly going back a decade or more, according to police.

Anyone with information about the above incident, or if you are wishing to report an incident involving Mr. Zapata Valdenegro, you are urged to call the police agency where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling (720) 913-7867 or online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

Valdenegro is the fifth man over the last two weeks that Colorado law enforcement agencies are asking for the public to identify in connection with child-related sex crimes. Law enforcement is asking for the public to identify potential victims of other suspects in Aurora, Denver, Douglas County, Centennial, Boulder and Parker.