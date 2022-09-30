Owner of Parker fitness gym arrested for child sex assault, police looking for additional victims

PARKER, Colo. – Police are looking for the public’s help to identify any other victims after the owner of a fitness gym was arrested on child sex assault charges in Parker this week.

Aaron Carrado, 48, owner of Strength in Christ Athletes, located at 18425 E. Pony Express, was on four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in position of trust, four counts of unlawful sexual contact, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Parker Police Department.

Carrado’s gym was formerly in Centennial.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify any other potential victims of Carrado. If you or someone you know believes they may have been a victim of Carrado, you’re asked to call Detective Bev Wilson at (303) 805-6561.

Carrado is fourth person across the Denver metro over the last two weeks that police are asking for the public to identify in connection with child-related sex crimes. Law enforcement is asking for the public to identify potential victims of other suspects in Douglas County, Centennial, and Boulder.