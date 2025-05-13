Bond for woman accused in Douglas County Main Event shooting lowered from $1M to $250,000

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A judge on Monday lowered the bond for a woman accused of shooting another woman inside the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch in February.

Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders, 23, of Denver, was allegedly part of one of two shootings that unfolded at Main Event just before midnight on Feb. 8. Main Event is a restaurant, bar, and entertainment complex located at 64 Centennial Boulevard.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a shooting and found an armed man in the parking lot who reportedly did not comply with their demands to drop the firearm. This led to one deputy shooting the man, who was identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron. In April, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed against the deputy.

At the scene, deputies also found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. Authorities determined that the woman had allegedly been shot by Crowley-Sanders, who was taken into custody. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

Court documents obtained by Denver7 state that Crowley-Sanders and the victim were acquaintances and knew each other in high school. The two were at Main Event with "several of their friends" on Feb. 8.

At some point, Crowley-Sanders and the victim got into a physical fight in the women's bathroom. Crowley-Sanders then allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired eight times at the victim.

Crowley faces 104 charges, including:



Attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

47 counts of felony menacing - real/ simulated weapon

First-degree assault - serious bodily injury (SBI) with a deadly weapon

Criminal mischief

Carrying a concealed weapon

Two weapons-related charges

47 counts of reckless endangerment

On Feb. 10, Magistrate Alisha Coombe set Crowley-Sanders' bond at $1 million cash or surety. On Monday, Judge Elizabeth B. Volz lowered the bond to $250,000.

If Crowley-Sanders does post bond, she must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Tom Mustin, media relations director with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said Judge Volz made the decision "against our wishes."

During the Feb. 10 hearing, the defense asked for a $50,000 bond. Her attorney argued that Crowley-Sanders has ties to the community, is not a flight risk, and does not have a criminal history. She has sole custody of her 2-year-old child and was set to graduate from college, they said. The defense described Crowley-Sanders as a full-time parent and student.

Crowley-Sanders is due back in court on July 28.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.