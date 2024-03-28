Watch Now
Another shooting Wednesday night at former DoubleTree hotel converted into homeless shelter

There was another shooting Wednesday night at a former DoubleTree hotel that was converted into a homeless shelter in Denver, police confirmed to Denver7.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:15:13-04

The woman who was shot is expected to survive, according to Denver police.

Wednesday's shooting happened inside the shelter on 40th and Quebec around 11:40 p.m., Denver police spokesperson Jay Casillas told Denver7.

She's the third person to have been killed at this shelter in less than two weeks, Denver7's Brandon Richard reported. On March 16, two people were shot and killed inside one of the rooms.

The City of Denver increased security at the homeless shelter after the double homicide there earlier this month, adding more security guards and cameras. The city also increased police patrols around the hotel shelter and was in the process of installing a badging system for staff and residents to access the site. The mayor’s office also said Cole Chandler, the mayor’s homeless czar, would take a hands-on leadership role at the hotel shelter.

A neighboring credit union announced it would close its doors following the double homicide and other security issues.

Denver increasing security at hotel shelter after double homicide

Brandon Richard
5:36 PM, Mar 18, 2024

The hotel was converted into a homeless shelter as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s homelessness initiative last year. The Salvation Army now calls it The Aspen, Richard reported.

From January 1 to March 17 of this year, there have been 465 calls for service at the address, according to the Denver Police Department.

Anyone with information that could help DPD with its investigation into Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-STOP(7867)

