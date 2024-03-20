Denver medical examiner identifies man, woman killed at homeless hotel shelter

DENVER — Authorities on Wednesday identified two homicide victims found at a former DoubleTree hotel converted into a homeless shelter.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the male and female victims — identified as Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38, — were shot to death.

Cervantes died from a single gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s report. Multiple gunshot wounds were listed as Nunn’s cause of death. The manner of death for both victims was determined to be homicide.

Nunn and Cervantes were located in one of the shelter’s residential rooms at the former hotel, 4040 N. Quebec Street, Saturday evening around 9:20 p.m.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available. Police declined to release additional details surrounding the investigation.

The city purchased the former DoubleTree hotel last year as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of providing some form of housing to 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by the end of 2023.

According to the city, since the beginning of the year, there have been 414 calls for service at the address.

Johnston’s office said the city began increasing security at the hotel shelter on Monday, including adding more security guards and cameras.

The city also increased police patrols around the hotel shelter and was in the process of installing a badging system for staff and residents to access the site.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.