Citing issues around safety near converted hotel shelter, Denver credit union branch to close in Central Park

DENVER — Amid concerns following a double homicide and other security issues surrounding a former hotel converted into a Denver homeless shelter, a neighboring credit union announced it is closing its doors.

In an email to members on Thursday obtained by Denver7 News, Partner Colorado Credit Union said it will close its Central Park Branch effective May 3, 2024 due to safety concerns.

The branch, located at 4000 Quebec Street, is located right next door to the shelter at 40th and Quebec.

“After much consideration, Partner Colorado has made the difficult decision to close our Central Park branch on May 3, 2024 due to safety and security concerns for our employees and members,” the email read. “Closing the Central Park branch was not an easy decision; however, the safety and well-being of our employees and members is our top priority.”

While not specifically naming the converted hotel, Partner Colorado Credit Union told members incidents around the Central Park Branch “raised concerns” for employees and credit union members.

“Unfortunately, the housing crisis in Denver continues to impact neighborhoods throughout the city and the Central Park branch is no exception,” the credit union said.

This week, the city of Denver announced changes to security at the shelter including an increase in police patrols. The city also said it was in the process of installing a badge system for both staff and residents.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office said the mayor’s homeless czar would take a hands-on leadership role at the hotel shelter.

Denver7 learned there have been over 400 calls for service at the shelter’s address since the beginning of this year.

On March 16, a man and woman were discovered dead in one of the shelter’s rooms. Denver police said both died as a result of homicide and it was working on suspect information. No arrests were reported.

On Wednesday, Denver’s Medical Examiner Office released the names and causes of death of the two victims.

43-year-old Sandra Cervantes died from a gunshot wound and Dustin Nunn, 38, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The city purchased the former DoubleTree hotel in 2023 as part of Mayor Johnston’s homelessness initiative and people at the shelter told Denver7 they’ve been concerned about safety.

“It’s just hard to tell the difference between the good and the bad people until it’s too late,” said Jeremy Page, who is staying at the shelter. “There has been a lot of deaths here since I’ve been here.”

Craig Arfsten with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver, who tracks safety at Denver shelters, told Denver7 he was able to walk inside the shelter this week and no one stopped him to check his identity.

“I really think that these shelters should be run a lot better than they are currently today,” said Arfsten. “The people in here need help and they need a safe place to live.”

Partner Colorado Credit Union told members in the email on Thursday it would not cut its staff despite closing the Central Park branch and it was looking for a new place to relocate the branch.

“Partner Colorado will make every effort to alleviate any inconvenience and assist our members with this transition,” read the notice.

