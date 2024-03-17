Watch Now
Denver police investigate double homicide at former DoubleTree hotel

Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 17, 2024
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide at a former DoubleTree hotel being used to shelter unhoused individuals.

Police said two victims — a man and a woman — were located at the former hotel, 4040 N. Quebec Street, early Sunday morning. They did not say how the victims were killed.

The city purchased the former DoubleTree hotel last year as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of providing some form of housing to 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by the end of 2023.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the victims and the cause and manner of their deaths will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

