Help support victims of Sunday's tornadoes in Colorado through Denver7 Gives

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – Residents of three Colorado counties were picking up the pieces from damaged or destroyed homes as tornadoes ripped through three counties on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Adams, Arapahoe and Elbert Counties.

As of late Sunday afternoon, no injuries were reported.

Local Denver7 viewers capture video and photos of Colorado tornadoes Robert Garrison

Denver7 Gives has launched a campaign to help our Colorado neighbors and you can support their recovery through a tax deductible donation.

Every dollar helps support the victims of Sunday’s tornadoes just east of Denver.

To donate, you can select ‘help victims of May tornadoes in Colorado’ from the dropdown menu below in the secure donation form.

Elbert County officials said at least 19 homes were damaged or destroyed near the town of Elizabeth. Adams County authorities confirmed that at least 10 houses were damaged or lost in and around Bennett as a tornado "touched down at least three times" near the town.

Authorities said there was no significant damage to homes in Arapahoe County.

Denver7 will keep you updated on damage reports and share stories of how victims are recovering from the storm.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌