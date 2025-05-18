Possible tornado spotted amid warnings for parts of Arapahoe, Adams counties

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for some Denver metro counties and parts of the Eastern Plains on Sunday as severe weather moved into the area.

Warnings were issued for parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties after radar showed potential for severe weather, including tornadoes.

Those warnings were downgraded to a tornado watch for northeastern Colorado until 8 p.m. However, a tornado warning for northeastern Adams and southwestern Morgan counties until 2:45 p.m.

Members of Denver7's Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group captured images and video of what appears to be a funnel cloud near Aurora.

A Denver7 viewer, Ernie Nelson, captured a photo of a possible tornado near the Weld County town of Keenesburg.

Ernie Nelson

However, these sightings have yet to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

This system could drop large, damaging hail over Colorado’s far northeastern plains.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for Denver Sunday afternoon as significant snow rolls over the high country, where a winter weather advisory is in effect.