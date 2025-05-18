Denver7 viewers capture video and photos of Colorado tornadoes

DENVER — Tornadoes swept through parts of Colorado on Sunday, damaging or destroying dozens of homes in Elbert, Adams, and Arapahoe counties.

Authorities confirmed significant damage near Elizabeth and Bennett, but no injuries have been reported.

You can help your neighbors with a tax-deductible donation through Denver7 Gives. If you'd like to help, click here and select "Help Victims of May Tornadoes in Colorado” in the drop-down menu.

Members of Denver7's Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group captured images and video of Sunday’s outbreak and are showcased below:

"Saw some crazy rotation outside my house in Thornton!"

📸 Gabriella Jade

"Bennett near Skyview community"

📸 Herminio Partida Carrera

"Green Valley Ranch and Tower Rd."

📸 Betzy Hernandez

📸 Brian Pennington

"The tornado started at the Aurora Reservoir.. move to Hampden /Gun club , behind Murphy creek, behind Harmony..we saw 5 tornadoes touchdown plus hailstorms."

📸 Andrea Liszkai

"Saw a tornado on my way home from Aurora!!"

📸 Rebecca Quintana

📸 Caleb Rakovec

"Massive Tornado by the airport just now!"

📸 Cody Peregrino Garcia

"From the departure level at DIA. We saw all 4 tornadoes, the last one being the largest. The shelf/wall cloud/cell was amazing"

📸 Trish Boswell

📸 LeNette Stanka

"My kids besties dad took rhe photo in Bennett"

📸 Brandy Pejaszek

"Watkins co"

📸 Lucy Casillas

"Southwest must have had a crazy view out the right side!"

📸 Laura James