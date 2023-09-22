Denver7 Gives viewers raise $3,000 to help replace Colorado Pet Pantry's stolen delivery truck

DENVER — Our Denver7 Gives viewers answered the call after the Colorado Pet Pantry's delivery truck was stolen from its Englewood parking area.

The nonprofit temporarily feeds pets when families are financially struggling in order to keep the animals at home and out of shelters, according to their website.

"Prices are getting so expensive for everyone on everything that we're happy to be here to help,” said Eileen Lambert, Colorado Pet Pantry’s executive director and founder.

Denver7 | Gives Colorado Pet Pantry's delivery truck stolen from Englewood parking area Amy Wadas

When the pantry's delivery truck was stolen last month, Lambert panicked.

"It was such devastation because we try so hard to support and do good work,” said Lambert.

The nonprofit used the gray 1997 converted box truck to pickup donations and deliver them to pet owners in need. Thankfully, nothing was inside the truck at the time, but Lambert said it was a huge loss.

The Parker Police Department found the truck four days later on Cottonwood Drive near E-470, but it was too damaged to be saved.

“Because they drove it through the gate of the storage facility, they managed to do enough damage to it that the insurance company deemed it a loss,” said Lambert.

Local News Colorado Pet Pantry’s delivery truck found in Parker, 4 days after it was stolen Óscar Contreras

After the story aired, two donors stepped in to help, along with Denver7 Gives viewers. Viewers alone raised $3,085 to go towards a new delivery truck.

Lambert said all of the money will cover the cost of a new truck and help buy other necessary equipment.

"This wonderful check from Denver7 will help us to buy a pallet jack and other equipment we can put on the truck that will make our job so much easier to pick up large food donations and bring food out to our pet food banks throughout Colorado,” said Lambert.

The newer, bigger truck includes anti-theft features and will allow Colorado Pet Pantry to continue its mission.

"Thank you so much to everyone who's donated. We're so grateful,” said Lambert.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the auto theft is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌