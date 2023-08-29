Colorado Pet Pantry's delivery truck stolen from Englewood parking area

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Pet Pantry is in need of help after its delivery truck was stolen from its Englewood parking area.

The nonprofit temporarily feeds pets when families are financially struggling in order to keep the animals at home and out of shelters, according to the Colorado Pet Pantry website.

Just before midnight Saturday — a day before the nonprofit's 10-year celebration — someone stole the pantry's delivery truck from its off-site parking area in Englewood.

"Somebody hopped the fence at our storage yard. They tried a bunch of different vehicles. Apparently, they settled on ours, hotwired it, then proceeded to crash through the gate of the facility,” said Eileen Lambert, founder and executive director of Colorado Pet Pantry.

Lambert said nothing was inside the gray 1997 converted box truck, thankfully, but it's still a huge loss.

"It's the truck that we use to pick up all the donations that brands and people give us so that we can help serve other people's pets. And it's the truck we bring to pet food banks and distribute out,” said Lambert.

An insurance claim was filed for the truck, but Lambert said it won't cover the years' worth of work put into it.

"We've done quite a bit of work on it because with a 1997, of course you've got to maintain it,” said Lambert. “We just put a rolling door on the back. We just got the brakes fixed. So it's in really good condition for whoever has it."

Colorado Pet Pantry has rented a UHaul in the meantime in hopes of getting by until it can find a new truck.

“Maybe if we get some donations, we can put it toward a vehicle,” said Lambert.

Lambert said this truck is something her nonprofit can't live without. But regardless of what happens, she said dogs and cats won't go hungry.

"We're going to figure this out. And no one will notice the difference as far as getting the food out. Dogs and cats will eat,” said Lambert.

