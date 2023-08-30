Colorado Pet Pantry’s delivery truck found in Parker, four days after it was stolen in Englewood

DENVER – A nonprofit’s stolen delivery truck which carries food to help feed family pets when their owners are struggling to make ends meet has been found, according to a spokesperson with the Parker Police Department.

The Colorado Pet Pantry reached out to Denver7 this week after realizing their delivery truck had been stolen just before midnight Saturday – a day before the nonprofit’s 10-year celebration – from its off-site parking area in Englewood.

"Somebody hopped the fence at our storage yard. They tried a bunch of different vehicles. Apparently, they settled on ours, hotwired it, then proceeded to crash through the gate of the facility,” said Eileen Lambert, founder and executive director of Colorado Pet Pantry.

Lambert said nothing was inside the gray 1997 converted box truck, thankfully, but it was still a huge loss.

"It's the truck that we use to pick up all the donations that brands and people give us so that we can help serve other people's pets. And it's the truck we bring to pet food banks and distribute out,” said Lambert.

On Wednesday, however, the Parker Police Department confirmed the nonprofit’s delivery truck had been found.

Few details about the condition of the truck were immediately released, but the police department spokesperson said the truck was found just after midnight Wednesday on Cottonwood Drive near E-470.

The spokesperson said the truck had been handed back to the Colorado Pet Pantry.

