Denver7 Gives raises thousands to help Adams County family after man allegedly breaks in, torches home

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The start of 2024 was nothing one Adams County family could have prepared for.

“You can just never prepare for this or plan for this," said Jennifer Jensen. "Your life can change literally in an instant."

The family’s late Christmas celebration took a tragic turn when a burglar broke into the family’s home along West 80th Avenue and allegedly sent a majority of what they owned up in flames.

“In 10 minutes, we went from printing gift tags to watching our house being engulfed in smoke and knowing that our animals were inside,” said Jensen.

The family’s dogs, Roxy and Marseille, were killed in the fire.

Denver7 Gives viewers heard the family’s story and in a matter of days raised thousands of dollars to help them.

13-year-old Zaide and 8-year-old Zoelle never got to open Christmas gifts that burned in the fire. Your donations helped the two get new Nintendo Switches and some Legos.

In the basement of their home, Jensen ran her jewelry and small merchandise business. Everything, including her laptop was lost. She was able to purchase a new laptop and start work again.

Both of the kids head back to school tomorrow for the first time since the tragedy. Donations from Denver7 Gives viewers helped buy Zaide and Zoelle new clothes.

“We’re getting somewhere, we’re getting back on track,” said Zaide.

Zoelle picked out a sparkly-new backpack and some snow boots for her first day back after winter break.

Our last stop on our shopping trip was for Barry Price, Zoelle’s father.

He lost all of his work clothes in the fire.

The family is staying at a hotel while they wait for an insurance adjuster to assess the damage.

While they don’t have extended family in Colorado, they said Denver7 Gives viewers stepped up for them in a time when they needed it most.

“We’re going to get through it with the help of our community which we’ve never really leaned on before,” Jensen.

