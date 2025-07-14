Making an impact: Denver7, volunteers pack 681 backpacks on 2nd-ever Denver7 Gives Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Members of the Denver7 team and a group of nearly three-dozen volunteers packed 681 backpacks for Colorado students at the second-ever Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event on Saturday.

The group, which included Denver7 morning anchors Anusha Roy and Dan Grossman, consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen, meteorologist Stacey Donaldson and reporter Ryan Fish, gathered at A Precious Child in Broomfield to pack backpacks with volunteers from the organization Saturday morning.

HELP KIDS IN NEED: Donate to the Denver7 Gives school supplies drive here

It’s part of Denver7’s commitment to connecting with – and giving back to – our communities. Denver7 Gives has long shared powerful stories that present opportunities for financial support. Now, we’ve made volunteerism a core part of the Denver7 Gives mission.



See the highlights from Saturday's event in the video player below:

Denver7, volunteers pack 681 backpacks on 2nd-ever Denver7 Gives Day

Saturday’s packing event was the second Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event. Back in March, a group of volunteers led by Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and traffic expert Jayson Luber gathered at Food Bank of the Rockies to pack 816 boxes – the equivalent of 22,000 meals – for Coloradans facing food insecurity.

If you want to be in the know about future Denver7 Gives Day opportunities, fill out the contact form below to get on our volunteer wait list.