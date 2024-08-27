Jury selection process begins in trial of alleged Boulder King Soopers shooter

BOULDER, Colo. — The jury selection process began Monday in the trial of the alleged Boulder King Soopers shooter.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was arrested the same day he allegedly shot and killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, both inside and outside the King Soopers grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. He has schizophrenia and his case was stalled.

Alissa was found competent to stand trial in August 2023, and he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later.

Hundreds of jurors in the Boulder County area were called in Monday to answer questionnaires to begin jury selection. The defense initially requested that the case be tried elsewhere, arguing that increased publicity of the case has impacted the ability to gather unbiased juror candidates. A judge denied the motion.

"It'll be a very real challenge to find jurors who haven't heard about the case or jurors who don't know someone who was affected by this incident. Big challenge," said Ryan Brackley, a defense attorney who has followed the case.

Brackley said the people who are selected to serve on the jury will see devastating photos and hear heartbreaking testimony during the trial.

"Prosecutors are looking for jurors who can withstand the emotional aspect of this particular trial," he said.

Brackley said defense attorneys will likely discuss Alissa's plea and its meaning during the selection process.

"In this case, to the extent that we know, there will be a mental health defense. We're going to want to know people's opinions about the insanity defense," said Brackley. "Do people think it's legitimate, it's real?"

The jury is expected to be seated by Sept. 4.