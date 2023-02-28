Watch Now
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect has schizophrenia, defense says

Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 27, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment.

The defense information, from a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health.

His lawyers say he suffers symptoms that are resistant to medication.

But prosecutors say Alissa hasn't been participating in his treatment and want an evaluation to determine if that's because of mental illness or a conscious choice.

