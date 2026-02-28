In honor of Black History Month, Denver7 presents 'Colorado's Hidden Figures." This 30-minute special highlights the lesser-known Black Coloradans whose courage and sacrifice helped shape the state we know today. Join Denver7's Micah Smith as she goes beyond the history books and shares how these unsung heroes overcame barriers and injustices to create lasting change.

Viewers will first hear from Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine who later made Colorado her home. At just 14 years old, she accomplished what many adults couldn't imagine and helped desegregate her high school.

Micah also sits down with Lt. Col. James Harvey III, one of the few living Tuskegee Airmen, who fought for freedom overseas while facing discrimination here at home. The special also shares the story of Byron Johnson, a star in the Negro Leagues whose baseball career was shaped by segregation but whose legacy lives on in Colorado.

Finally, viewers will meet Stephanie Tavares-Rance, a Coloradan making history right now in film and entertainment while uplifting Black storytellers around the world.

Denver7 also explores artifacts and exhibits at local museums around the Denver metro preserving the history of these pioneers for future generations.