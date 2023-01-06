‘Is Five Points dead?’: Co-owners of a new business have a few things to say about Denver’s historic neighborhood

Is Five Points dead? That's where we begin.

Genevieve Shiffrin, co-owner Marigold

No, not at all. Five Points is not dead. I mean, you have 715. You have Rosenberg's. You have so many different great attributes in this neighborhood and there's only more to come.

Sudhir Kudva, co-owner Marigold

There's so much here, right? It's a walkable area, the transit is great. It's got the bus stops. Got light rail. It's got food. It's got drinks. It's got concerts.

Genevieve Shiffrin

The current state, due to COVID has definitely affected by Five Points. In many different ways. We've seen businesses close, we've seen a lot of local businesses also, along with our community, go through struggles.

Sudhir Kudva

I think it's seen worst days, I think it's been better days. I think it had probably one of the harder times rebounding from COVID.

Genevieve Shiffrin

We are all very excited because there is massive development coming in this area. However, we're still keeping the essence of our community here. And I think that is what makes Five Points so special. And especially Walton Street in general is just how close knit our community is.

Sudhir Kudva

A lot of places have shuttered like, I think you're doing a story on Coffee at the Point and then also the market closing. So we're seeing more stuff closing than opening, but we are seeing a lot of development. So there's a lot more potential.

Genevieve Shiffrin

We all have each other's backs. We're here to help and grow our community. And we're seeing that with new businesses opening like Marigold right now. A lot of changes to the kinds of businesses. And we're definitely working with Five Points, business associations and neighborhood associations to drive foot traffic, because that's what we need here.

We have beautiful streets. It's a walking destination. We're very close to the RiNo Art District.

Sudhir Kudva

What we hope to bring is just a rising tide, getting more foot traffic here, you know? Different concepts, different areas, not just a bar but a bar with plants. Not just another business, but a business that is owned by locals. Any one of us can be at this restaurant or bar within five minutes, because we all live super close.

Sudhir Kudva

So we're hoping basically to contribute to the community and also just trying to get more activation as Norm Harris is like.. he's like, we can activate more things. It just becomes better.

Genevieve Shiffrin

So it's about getting people out here and showing them that this is an amazing area.

And we have so much to give.

Sudhir Kudva

The only thing that's holding it back is people not coming. And we want them to know that it's a fun place to be and it's also a stone's throw away from the RiNo part of Five Points, which is like six blocks to the east on Larimer street. So you're super close. It's not like you have to have like, a how do we get there? It's super close. Super convenient. And we're ready for it.

Genevieve Shiffrin

I hope people will get down here and see everything that's going on.

