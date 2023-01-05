Marigold, a plant store and bar, to open in Five Points

DENVER — Marigold, a new plant store and bar, is set to open on Welton Street in Denver's Five Points neighborhood in a few weeks.

“So the concept has changed from what we initially thought of which was supposed to be a speakeasy. However, now we are a wholesale plant bar, music venue and cocktail bar,” co-owner Genevieve Shifrin said. “We’re going to have the first rooftop (bar) on Welton Street.”

Shifrin said the unique concept was inspired by Colorado itself.

“The initial idea with the plants started because of the reason why people live in Colorado. And that's because of the nature, and you have the mountains 30 minutes away. So we wanted to be able to bring that into an urban setting and show people that you can coexist with nature within an urban setting,” she said.

Shifrin said she knows there may be some concern regarding gentrification, but that’s not what’s happening with Marigold.

“We want to preserve this space. And I mean, we're in a historical building. So that's why you can see around in some areas, we kept the exposed brick, we're keeping the bones the same… but it's always been a home to us. A lot of our bartenders and other owners, we all live in the neighborhood,” the co-owner said.

Marigold co-owner Sudhir Kudva said it’s been a tough few years for businesses, especially on Welton Street. But he hopes the new concept breathes new life into this historic district.

“We believe in Welton Street. We believe in the corridor… everybody laminates about like, 'Oh, new Denver is so different than old Denver.' If you want old Denver to stick around, you got to be able to invest in coming to old Denver',” Kudva said.

Shifrin and Kudva said they hope to open Marigold by the end of the month.