Union representing Safeway workers headed back to the bargaining table Friday, UFCW Local 7 president says

The union representing Safeway workers is headed back to the bargaining table Friday, UFCW Local 7 president Kim Cordova said, as more stores join the strike.

Two new Safeway stores — one in Lakewood and one in Littleton — were the latest to picket Friday morning, bringing the total number to 30 stores. It's the first Safeway strike in Colorado in nearly three decades.



See the full list of stores and their locations in the map below:

The union UFCW Local 7 represents 7,000 Safeway and Albertsons employees across the state of Colorado.

Denver7 has been following the union's negotiations for more than last two weeks as workers demand better pay, staffing and benefits. The union and the Boise-based company that owns Safeway — Albertsons — have been negotiating a new contract for the past few months.

Simultaneously, workers at King Soopers stores are demanding the same from their parent company — Kroger.

"We're taking on the two largest grocers in America, and so this fight is big. This is about more than just this contract. It's about future contracts," Cordova said.

UFCW Local 7 is getting ready to bargain with King Soopers on July 1 and 2, according to Cordovda.

In February, King Soopers workers engaged in a 12-day strike that ended after UFCW Local 7 and King Soopers agreed to continue negotiations over a 100-day period. That period expired on June 8, with both sides failing to reach an agreement.

"So when we pulled the first picket lines with Safeway, we were able to get Safeway to get up some of their healthcare concessionary proposals, the same proposals that King Soopers has on the table right now," Cordova said.

