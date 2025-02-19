Colorado King Soopers employees begin return to work after 12-day strike

DENVER — Colorado King Soopers employees began their return to work on Tuesday following a 12-day strike. However, negotiations over a new employee contract are far from over.

Workers throughout the state began an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on Feb. 6 following failed contract negotiations between the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 chapter and King Soopers. The strike was scheduled to last for 14 days.

Late Monday night, King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 reached a temporary agreement, allowing employees to return to work while discussions continue over the next 100 days.

According to the settlement, King Soopers has rescinded its Jan. 16 Last, Best and Final Offer, and the two sides will return to the negotiating table "with an agreement that Kroger (King Soopers) cannot implement any offer for at least 100 days." The agreement also states that union employees will not lose their healthcare in April 2025.

State King Soopers strike ending early, both sides returning to the bargaining table Sydney Isenberg

Striking employees began their return to work on Tuesday. They must return for scheduled shifts no later than Thursday at 5 a.m., according to UFCW Local 7.

“Our associates came back to work this morning in droves,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.

The 12-day strike focused on wages, staffing, and benefits. UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova told Denver7 that progress was made at the bargaining table.

"It's a step forward for us to elevate the issue of chronic understaffing at the Kroger stores," she said.

Cordova said employees frequently struggle with heavy workloads, safety concerns, and financial insecurity despite working for one of the nation’s largest grocery chains.



Read the return-to-work agreement below

UFCW Local 7 Return to Work and Peaceful Relations Agreement

King Soopers previously offered an aggressive wage increase, according to Kelley, including $180 million in pay raises, with some employees seeing a 6% salary bump in the first year. However, Cordova argued that 84 union proposals remain unresolved, and the company has yet to fully address workers' concerns.

"We want a good contract, a fair contract," Cordova said. "They're [King Soopers] incredibly successful, and our members make them that way."

Kelley is confident that a deal will be reached quickly.

"Not only do I feel confident, but I would expect we can get it done in the next two or three weeks," he said. "There's no reason for it to go that long."

Cordova, however, remains cautious, saying the union is prepared to take further action if necessary.

"If we can’t work this out in 100 days, either side has additional options we can take," she said.

For now, both sides have agreed to return to the bargaining table with hopes of reaching a long-term agreement that satisfies workers and keeps business operations running smoothly.