More Colorado Safeway stores will join strike as negotiations stall, union says

DENVER — More Colorado Safeway stores are expected to join an ongoing strike as negotiations between the workers union and the grocer’s parent company stalled for the week Thursday night.

The United Food and Commercials Workers Local 7 announced Thursday night that bargaining, which had resumed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, had ended for the week with no future negotiation dates currently scheduled.

The union, which represents 7,000 Safeway and Albertsons employees across the state, is striking to demand better pay, benefits and staffing levels after a few months of negotiating with Albertsons Companies, Inc.

At least 11 Colorado stores were on strike as of late Friday morning in Boulder, Brighton, Lone Tree, Denver, Castle Rock, Grand Junction, Estes Park, Littleton, Fountain and Pueblo. The union said additional stores would be going on strike in the coming days after negotiations halted.

Denver7 has been following the Safeway strike throughout this week. Union leaders told us on Monday the strike would expand until an agreement was reached. Kim Cordova, the president of UFCW Local 7, said Monday that the two sides were “far apart.”

Albertsons Companies, Inc. has said it remains "committed to productive discussions," is "disappointed" by the strike, and that "allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit."

Safeway strike will continue to grow across Colorado until agreement is reached, union leaders say

“Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7, and we are disappointed the union has chosen to strike some of our stores,” read a statement issued earlier this week. “We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve a balanced agreement that rewards our associates, benefits our customers, and is sustainable for our company in the competitive grocery industry. Allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Safeway stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities.”

The union planned to have workers on the picket lines Friday and over the weekend despite the potential for record-breaking heat. Cordova told Denver7 that the union was advising members to dress appropriately for the heat and that the members “choose what time and how long they picket.”

Read more about the union's demands on the flier below.