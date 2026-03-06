Investigation into January fuel mixup complete, report out Friday from CO Department of Labor and Employment

DENVER — The investigation into January's fuel mixup is complete, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Friday morning, releasing a finalized report on the findings.

The CDLE's Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) found human error caused the fuel contamination, originating from the HF Sinclair Denver Product Terminal in Henderson, Colorado. A valve was left open when it shouldn't have been while the Sinclair terminal was receiving a pipeline shipment of diesel, OPS said.

Approximately 365,694 total gallons of contaminated regular unleaded gasoline were sold and distributed to 49 gas stations across Colorado's Front Range. So OPS issued a $365,694 fine to HF Sinclair as part of its Notice of Violation.

OPS has received approximately 1,090 total complaints related to the gallons distributed and sold. Drivers began reporting vehicle issues on the morning of January 8, including stalling, sputtering, and/or check engine warning lights coming on shortly after filling up their gas tanks.

OPS said it contacted HF Sinclair on the morning of January 9 and learned that Sinclair had been aware of the issue since the morning prior, but failed to notify OPS.

Over the next 48 hours, approximately 888,468 gallons of contaminated gasoline were recovered from the affected stations and returned to the HF Sinclair terminal. That's greater than the total amount of contaminated gasoline sold because it includes gasoline that was present in gas station tanks before the contaminated gasoline was added, OPS said.

Approximately 2,570,800 gallons of fuel was contaminated in total at the Henderson HF Sinclair Denver Product Terminal. In addition to the 888,468 gallons of fuel recovered from gas stations, there was another 1,690,332 gallons of contaminated fuel in the storage tank at the Henderson HF Sinclar Denver Product Terminal.

OPS said the failure to verify and monitor the valves left open or closed not only could result in contaminated fuel — as it did in this case — it could also cause the overfilling or rupturing of above-ground fuel storage tanks. That did not happen in this instance because the storage tank involved was only half full on January 8, OPS said.

Sinclair has committed to changing two protocols as a result of the mixup, according to OPS. Sinclair employees will now conduct a two-person verification process when making fuel pipeline shipment transfers, and follow a checklist as part of the process, according to OPS.

