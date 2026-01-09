At least 19 gas stations receive contaminated unleaded fuel, King Soopers and Phil Long Ford of Denver confirm

DENVER — At least 19 gas stations across the Denver metro area received contaminated unleaded fuel from a third-party supplier, King Soopers confirmed to Denver7.
This means potentially thousands of drivers filled their cars with diesel fuel instead of gasoline, Phil Long Ford of Denver said. The dealership reported customers bringing vehicles into its service department with the contaminated fuel.
Phil Long Ford of Denver warned drivers to avoid using their car if they think they got contaminated fuel and have the vehicle toed to a trusted mechanic.
While King Soopers is the only company so far to return Denver7's request for comment, it is suspected other gas stations were also impacted. The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety verified it started receiving complaints about "bad gas" on Thursday, January 8, from King Soopers, Costco and Murphy Express locations.
The division took a sample from a Costco gas station at River Pointe in Sheridan, which confirmed the contamination there.
"This is an issue for several fuel retailers, so I hope you are reaching out to them as well," King Soopers said in a statement to Denver7. "As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate action by shutting down the impacted fuel lines and dispatching teams to perform thorough diagnostics."
The company said customers who believe they may have been impacted should contact the King Soopers where they filled up for assistance. King Soopers identified the following locations as contaminated:
- 14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada
- 25701 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora
- 15109 E Colfax Ave., Aurora
- 17000 E Iliff Ave., Aurora
- 3050 S Peoria St., Aurora
- 19001 E Quincy Ave., Aurora
- 1045 S 1St St., Bennett
- 3600 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder
- 1650 30Th St., Boulder
- 12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield
- 2355 W 136Th Ave., Broomfield
- 7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines
- 750 N Ridge Rd., Castle Rock
- 5125 W Florida Ave., Denver
- 11747 W Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton
- 9820 W Belleview Ave., Littleton
- 1611 Pace St., Longmont
- 12959 S Parker Rd., Parker
- 17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker
The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety said preliminary investigation shows regular, unleaded gas contaminated with diesel fuel was distributed to gas stations across the Denver metro area between 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, and 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 8.
The division sourced it back to fuel loaded from the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson, Colorado.
"The Division will continue to work with station owners to test fuel samples and identify impacted retailers. Station owners are working quickly to stop sales of the contaminated gasoline and have it replaced with the right fuel," the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety said in a statement.
Customers who were impacted can submit a complaint to the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety online here or call 303-866-4967 if they want state assistance.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.