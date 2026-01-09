At least 19 gas stations receive contaminated unleaded fuel, King Soopers and Phil Long Ford of Denver confirm

DENVER — At least 19 gas stations across the Denver metro area received contaminated unleaded fuel from a third-party supplier, King Soopers confirmed to Denver7.

This means potentially thousands of drivers filled their cars with diesel fuel instead of gasoline, Phil Long Ford of Denver said. The dealership reported customers bringing vehicles into its service department with the contaminated fuel.

Phil Long Ford of Denver warned drivers to avoid using their car if they think they got contaminated fuel and have the vehicle toed to a trusted mechanic.

While King Soopers is the only company so far to return Denver7's request for comment, it is suspected other gas stations were also impacted. The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety verified it started receiving complaints about "bad gas" on Thursday, January 8, from King Soopers, Costco and Murphy Express locations.

The division took a sample from a Costco gas station at River Pointe in Sheridan, which confirmed the contamination there.

"This is an issue for several fuel retailers, so I hope you are reaching out to them as well," King Soopers said in a statement to Denver7. "As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate action by shutting down the impacted fuel lines and dispatching teams to perform thorough diagnostics."

The company said customers who believe they may have been impacted should contact the King Soopers where they filled up for assistance. King Soopers identified the following locations as contaminated:



14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

25701 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora

15109 E Colfax Ave., Aurora

17000 E Iliff Ave., Aurora

3050 S Peoria St., Aurora

19001 E Quincy Ave., Aurora

1045 S 1St St., Bennett

3600 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder

1650 30Th St., Boulder

12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

2355 W 136Th Ave., Broomfield

7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines

750 N Ridge Rd., Castle Rock

5125 W Florida Ave., Denver

11747 W Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton

9820 W Belleview Ave., Littleton

1611 Pace St., Longmont

12959 S Parker Rd., Parker

17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety said preliminary investigation shows regular, unleaded gas contaminated with diesel fuel was distributed to gas stations across the Denver metro area between 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, and 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 8.

The division sourced it back to fuel loaded from the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson, Colorado.

"The Division will continue to work with station owners to test fuel samples and identify impacted retailers. Station owners are working quickly to stop sales of the contaminated gasoline and have it replaced with the right fuel," the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety said in a statement.

Customers who were impacted can submit a complaint to the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety online here or call 303-866-4967 if they want state assistance.