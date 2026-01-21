Trouble with an insurance claim you filed after filling up with bad gas? Here's what officials say to do

If you’re having trouble with a claim you filed with your insurer after filling up with diesel-contaminated gas earlier this month, Colorado’s Division of Insurance (DOI) says it can help.

According to an advisory from DOI, your insurer should pay for any damages caused by the gasoline if you have comprehensive coverage, though you’re still responsible for your deductible. Rental car coverage should also cover the cost of rental while your vehicle is being repaired, the release said.

DOI said you can reach out with questions or file a complaint by calling 303.894.7490 and choosing option 3. You can also file a complaint on DOI's website.

If you haven’t yet filed a claim and believe you were impacted, you should begin by returning to the gas station where contaminated fuel was purchased to begin a reimbursement process, officials for both DOI and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) have said. However, filing with both the gas station and your insurer may be redundant and could complicate the process, a CDLE official told Denver7.

Regardless, you can also file a complaint with the CDLE's Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) here.

At least 47 stations across the state are believed to have received the contaminated fuel, according to a list published on CDLE’s website . The batch originated from an HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson, Colorado, according to OPS. Impacted stations include Costco, King Soopers, and Safeway locations, and smaller gas stations across 11 counties.

People who filled up between the evening of Jan. 8 and the morning of Jan. 9 at stations on the list may have been impacted and would have almost immediately noticed issues. All the fuel has now been replaced, officials said.