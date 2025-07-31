Denver International Airport installing new security cameras at West Economy Parking Lot

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will install new security cameras in the West Economy Parking Lot over the next two months.

The work began Thursday morning and is expected to last through the end of October. This means anyone planning to park in the DIA lot should avoid parking in the following rows:

Row A

Row DE/E

Row G

Row HJ/J

Row N

Row Q/R

Row V/W

Row AA

Row AA/BB

Row DD/EE

Row GG/HH

Those who do park in these areas during the construction work will be moved to Section 1, Rows S/T through U/V. Click here to see a map, provided by DIA, of the areas affected.

There will be signs to notify passengers not to park in the specified locations, DIA said. The airport said it would wait 30 days to relocate any cars currently parked in the construction area.

The security camera installation is part of a broader initiative to address heightened security concerns for travelers parking at DIA over the last few years.

In 2024, a high-level member of an organized auto theft crime ring was sentenced to 24 years in prison for selling vehicles stolen from a variety of places, including the airport.

Prior coverage:

