DIA to begin security camera installation efforts Tuesday amid indictments in car theft ring

DENVER — Denver International Airport will begin work Tuesday to address parking lot safety concerns stemming from a 222-count indictment in December that charged 17 people for their alleged role in running a car theft ring.

The idea is to install 78 additional high resolution security cameras in the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot, with part of the lot expected to close during the project.

Airport leaders said the whole process — from Tuesday to the installation of the cameras — will take until March.

Tuesday, workers will place closure signs in and around the parking lot where they need to do underground work to prepare for the cameras, according to a DIA spokeswoman. After 30 days, they'll start relocating cars in the construction areas.



All of this comes after suspects in a believed car theft ring allegedly stole 190 cars between September 2022 and February 2024, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

The defendants would steal the cars and take them across the U.S.-Mexico boarder to give to drug cartel members in exchange for cocaine, meth and fentanyl, then bring them back to the U.S. and Denver, according to court documents .

Public Outreach Coordinator for Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Cale Gould, part of Colorado State Patrol, spoke with Denver7 about yearly car thefts from the airport.

In 2022, his team reported 396 thefts. In 2023, that jumped to 713. But in 2024, that was cut to 296. So far this year, he said numbers are trending down.

"The amount of vehicles stolen at DIA remains in the single digits, so the areas... had taken a dramatic turn towards reduced thefts," Gould said. "Year to date, January one through January, 20th, [20]25 compared to previous year 24 it's down 83%, so it continues to be very successful in these reduction efforts."

The cameras being installed at DIA are aimed to help with that. They'll have a variety of capabilities including 360-degree views, according to airport leaders.