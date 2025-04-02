DIA closes more than 2,000 spots in West Economy Lot for reconstruction project

DENVER — When parking at Denver International Airport (DIA), be prepared to see fewer available spots in the West Economy Lot.

Around 2,500 spaces were closed off Tuesday to make way for necessary repairs.

"We are rehabbing because the southern portion of the lot is still asphalt... it's long overdue," explained Danielle Marcove, Denver International Airport director of parking and transportation systems. "It definitely needs some rehabilitation. There's cracks in the asphalt, but we do want to switch to more of a white top, more sustainable product in our lots."

Spaces are still be available in the northern portion of the lot.

"This will affect roughly around 2,500 spaces, which will leave approximately 2,000 spaces available for those who want to come and park in the West Economy," Marcove said.

Vehicles that were in the spaces slated for reconstruction will be towed to a depository lot in the East Economy Garage. Drivers can call 303-342-4650 for information on how to pick up their vehicles.

"Our contractors have set up barrels identifying the construction areas as well as paint and signage," said Marcove. "The signage has actually been up for over 30 days in preparation to allow our customers to either move their vehicle if they happen to park there or just know not to park there because we are going to begin construction. But those areas should be pretty, pretty well identified."

Some people returning from vacation were not aware of the closure.

"I had no idea that they were towing cars or closing the parking lot," said Jessie Voigt.

Bailey Palmer from Georgia was looking to pick up a rented car through Turo and was appreciative she landed before the towing began.

"I can't even imagine if our flight got delayed or we had to change our trip and we got in tomorrow and we just like couldn't get a car because everything was towed. That's crazy," Bailey Palmer said.

Construction crews will repave and restripe the lot, add new storage pads and update the shuttle service. These changes are not part of the airport's Great Hall Project.

"We have a lot of projects going on around here, so these parking garage and economy projects are separate from the ConRAC, the consolidated rental car facility, and also Great Hall or any expansions that will be coming in the future," Marcove explained.

If you have an upcoming trip or are a frequent flyer, Marcove recommends checking DIA's website for updates.

The East Garage and East Economy Lot are fully open, along with the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot. Airport officials will open the overflow lot if needed.