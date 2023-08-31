DIA announces new security measures to tackle staggering car theft problem

DENVER — Officials with Denver International Airport announced Wednesday a slew of new security measures, including HALO Cameras, as they try to curb a rash of auto thefts from the airport’s parking lots.

Nearly 400 vehicles have been reported stolen from DIA parking lots since the beginning of this year to July 31, according to DIA. And not only vehicles, but catalytic converter theft at DIA has also significantly increased.

On Wednesday, the airport, in partnership with the Denver Police Department, announced new measures to address auto and catalytic converter thefts within the airport’s parking lots, which incorporate more than 40,000 public spaces.

According to a DIA press release, the following strategies are being implemented:



Increased Security Patrols and High Impact Enforcement : DEN has significantly bolstered security patrols within its parking lots, deploying contract security personnel and Denver Police officers. This increased presence serves as a strong deterrent to potential criminals and provides an immediate response to any suspicious activity.

: DEN has significantly bolstered security patrols within its parking lots, deploying contract security personnel and Denver Police officers. This increased presence serves as a strong deterrent to potential criminals and provides an immediate response to any suspicious activity. High Activity Location Observation (HALO) Cameras : In a move to enhance surveillance capabilities, DEN is in the process of acquiring 15 HALO cameras, strategically positioned throughout the parking lots. These advanced cameras are mobile and designed to monitor high-activity areas, discouraging criminal behavior and enabling rapid response and video evidence collection in case of incidents.

: In a move to enhance surveillance capabilities, DEN is in the process of acquiring 15 HALO cameras, strategically positioned throughout the parking lots. These advanced cameras are mobile and designed to monitor high-activity areas, discouraging criminal behavior and enabling rapid response and video evidence collection in case of incidents. Expanded Camera Coverage : DEN is also working to install additional permanent security cameras to provide complete coverage of all surface parking lots. This comprehensive camera network will further fortify DEN's security infrastructure and aid in proactive monitoring.

: DEN is also working to install additional permanent security cameras to provide complete coverage of all surface parking lots. This comprehensive camera network will further fortify DEN's security infrastructure and aid in proactive monitoring. Stolen Vehicle Alerts : DEN has integrated cutting-edge technology that alerts security personnel when stolen vehicles enter key locations on airport property. This proactive approach can aid in preventing further criminal activities as stolen vehicles are often used for criminal activity and assists law enforcement agencies in their efforts to apprehend criminals more quickly.

: DEN has integrated cutting-edge technology that alerts security personnel when stolen vehicles enter key locations on airport property. This proactive approach can aid in preventing further criminal activities as stolen vehicles are often used for criminal activity and assists law enforcement agencies in their efforts to apprehend criminals more quickly. Additional Barrier: DEN is also working with DPD to evaluate new barriers at key parking lot locations that will help to prevent criminals from leaving parking exit lanes and damaging gate arms.

"Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers, staff and their belongings is unwavering,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “DEN's multifaceted strategy is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe environment within our parking lots. Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages."

Law enforcement searches for solutions to DIA's growing auto theft problem

DIA says the following initiatives have already been rolled out:



Enforcement : Utilizing the Denver Police officers assigned to DEN and DPD’s newer Denver Auto Theft Team (DATT), to date, approximately 15 suspects were arrested for auto theft at DEN, while the DATT continues special enforcement operations at the airport property.

: Utilizing the Denver Police officers assigned to DEN and DPD’s newer Denver Auto Theft Team (DATT), to date, approximately 15 suspects were arrested for auto theft at DEN, while the DATT continues special enforcement operations at the airport property. DENVERTRACK : Through the DenverTrack program, motorists can preauthorize police access to their vehicles’ GPS for real-time tracking in the event of theft. This innovative approach enhances the chances of swift recovery, suspect identification/apprehension and minimizes potential damages.

: Through the DenverTrack program, motorists can preauthorize police access to their vehicles’ GPS for real-time tracking in the event of theft. This innovative approach enhances the chances of swift recovery, suspect identification/apprehension and minimizes potential damages. Free Catalytic Converter Etching/Protection Kits : DEN, in conjunction with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA), is offering free catalytic converter etching/protection kits to vehicle owners. This initiative aims to discourage theft and vandalism, providing an added layer of protection.

: DEN, in conjunction with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA), is offering free catalytic converter etching/protection kits to vehicle owners. This initiative aims to discourage theft and vandalism, providing an added layer of protection. Free Steering Wheel Lock Distribution: Another CATPA partnership initiative involves the distribution of free steering wheel locks. This simple yet effective measure prevents unauthorized vehicle use and serves as a visual deterrent for thieves.

This announcement comes several months after Denver7 heard from many victims of auto and catalytic converter theft at DIA.

Follow Up Law enforcement searches for solutions to DIA's growing auto theft problem Rob Harris