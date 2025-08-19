Two CO deaths linked to West Nile virus, Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment confirms

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two Colorado deaths were linked to the West Nile virus, the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Monday.

The agency did not provide any more details about who died, but released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the two recent West Nile virus–related deaths in our community. This is a reminder of the seriousness of the disease, and I urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Fremont County Public Health Director Paula Buser said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has recorded three total deaths related to the West Nile virus, as of August 13, and 41 people affected by the illness.

The agency said most West Nile virus cases occur in August and September. However, the CDPHE said cases have been identified as late as December. When Colorado gets its first freeze, mosquito season generally ends.

Symptoms of West Nile virus may include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle weakness, rash and a stiff neck. Some people may feel extremely tired or weak for several weeks, according to the Fremont County public health department. Immediately see a healthcare provider if you experience any of these symptoms.

The illness develops within two to 14 days after some is bit by an infected mosquito. West Nile virus can develop into a more serious disease, including meningitis and encephalitis. While there is no treatment, cure, or vaccine to protect against West Nile virus, medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly, according to Denver health leaders.

The Fremont County public health department advised, anyone can get infected. However as is the case with most illnesses, anyone over the age of 60 years old and those with pre-existing health conditions are at a greater risk of getting sick.

To protect yourself and your loved against the virus, public health leaders advise:



Use effective insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, para-menthane-diol or lemon eucalyptus oil when you go outside. The EPA has a database where you can search for and find a repellent that is right for you.

Install screens or repair existing ones on doors and windows in your home.

Drain any pooling water around your house weekly.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when spending time outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

For more information on the state of West Nile virus in Colorado, click here.

