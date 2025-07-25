Lafayette adult is Colorado’s first death from West Nile Virus this year, state health officials say

DENVER — A Lafayette adult has died after contracting West Nile Virus, becoming the first death attributed to the mosquito-borne illness in Colorado this year, state health officials said Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the first West Nile virus-related death in our state this year. This tragic loss underscores the serious nature of this virus and why personal prevention is so vital,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, the chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

While most people infected with West Nile don’t experience symptoms, around 1% of those infected can develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuroinvasive disease that can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and/or meningitis (inflammation of the brain's lining), loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions, and even death, according to health officials.

People older than 60 years old or those with certain medical conditions such as being immunocompromised, diabetic, fighting cancer or those with kidney disease are most at risk, said Dr. Pastula, chief of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology at University of Colorado School of Medicine.

He said people should talk to their doctors or their health care provider if they experience any of these symptoms, especially if you develop a fever with severe headaches or confusion following a mosquito bite.



So far this year, nine cases of West Nile have been confirmed in Colorado residents across eight different counties, CDPHE officials said, with mosquito traps showing the virus is now present in half of the 16 counties that have tested mosquitoes this season, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer, and Weld counties.

Data from the state health department shows West Nile season typically begins around mid-July and peaks about a month later, but state health officials say cases can be identified as early as May and as late as December, with the state’s first freeze usually signaling the end of the season.

In 2023, Colorado recorded the highest number of cases of the mosquito-borne illness in humans since 2003. In all, there were 634 cases, more than half of which required hospitalization, according to state data.

While there is no treatment, cure, or vaccine to protect against West Nile virus, medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly, according to Denver health officials.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so the first line of defense against potential exposure is to avoid activities during this time, according to health experts.

As mosquito season continues, health officials recommend taking the following steps to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus:



Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water on your property by:

Eliminating sources of standing water near your home by emptying, scrubbing, turning over, covering or throwing out items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, wheelbarrows, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers once a week. All of these can become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors Avoid watering cement or on the street, as these can result in pools that support larval mosquitoes If making landscape decisions, consider ways to minimize overspray (of irrigation) to streets and gutters

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. The EPA has a database where you can search for and find a repellent that is right for you.

In addition to eliminating sources of standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors, health officials said.