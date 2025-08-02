West Nile virus: Health experts urge precautions in Colorado

DENVER — Health experts are urging precaution as West Nile virus rates increase amid peak concentration of cases in Colorado.

The current set of data shows 11 people have been infected by West Nile virus in Colorado, and one person is dead.

Dr. Andrew Wolfe, who works as an attending neurologist at UCHealth, said people who are over 55 or who have pre-existing health conditions like diabetes need to take extra precautions.

West Nile, which is commonly spread through mosquito bites, has a peak of concentration of cases between July and October in Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most people do not exhibit symptoms.

However, one in five individuals will experience a fever accompanied by body aches and other symptoms. Additionally, one in 150 people will be severely affected, with their central nervous system being significantly impacted.

While the virus is a concern for everyone, Dr. Wolfe is especially worried for those with pre-existing conditions, suggesting that those who may have specific comorbidities limit their time outdoors.

"Try to limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are more active. And if you have standing water, mosquitoes like to breed in it, so it's best to reduce it," Dr. Wolfe said.

