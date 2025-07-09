West Nile Virus detected in Weld, Boulder county mosquitoes as season shows early start

DENVER — The state’s West Nile virus season appears to be ahead of schedule this year, after two more Colorado counties detected the mosquito-borne illness in traps over the past several days.

Health officials in Weld and Boulder counties announced this week they had confirmed detections of the virus, just days after Denver health officials confirmed they, too, had found a mosquito that tested positive for West Nile.

So far, Colorado has confirmed four positive results of the virus in mosquito traps this year – an early start to the season after Larimer County confirmed a detection of the virus on June 23, according to statewide data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows the West Nile season in the state typically begins around mid-July and peaks about a month later, but state health officials say cases can be identified as early as May and as late as December, with the state’s first freeze usually signaling the end of the season.

Speaking to our partners at The Denver Post, Dr. Daniel Pastula, chief of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology at University of Colorado School of Medicine, said summer temperatures and how many birds with active infections pass through the estate influence how many cases we’ll up end seeing in any given year.

Denver7

In 2023, Colorado recorded the highest number of cases of the mosquito-borne illness in humans since 2003. In all, there were 634 cases, more than half of which required hospitalization, according to state data.

While most people infected with West Nile don’t experience symptoms, around 1% of those infected can develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuroinvasive disease that can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and/or meningitis (inflammation of the brain's lining), loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions, and even death — as was the case for 51 Coloradans who succumbed to the mosquito-borne illness in 2023.

People older than 60 years old or those with certain medical conditions such as being immunocompromised, diabetic, fighting cancer or those with kidney disease are most at risk of developing neuroinvasive disease, according to Dr. Pastula.

He said people should talk to their doctors or their health care provider if they experience any of these symptoms, especially if you develop a fever with severe headaches or confusion following a mosquito bite.

While there is no treatment, cure, or vaccine to protect against West Nile virus, medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly, according to Denver health officials.

How to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so the first line of defense against potential exposure is to avoid activities during this time, according to health experts.

As mosquito season continues, health officials recommend taking the following steps to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus:



Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water on your property by:

Eliminating sources of standing water near your home by emptying, scrubbing, turning over, covering or throwing out items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, wheelbarrows, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers once a week. All of these can become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors Avoid watering cement or on the street, as these can result in pools that support larval mosquitoes If making landscape decisions, consider ways to minimize overspray (of irrigation) to streets and gutters

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. The EPA has a database where you can search for and find a repellent that is right for you.

In addition to eliminating sources of standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors, health officials said.