Two bats test positive for rabies in Denver, city's department of public health announces Wednesday

DENVER — Two bats tested positive for the rabies virus in Denver, the city's department of public health announced Wednesday.

One was found in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on July 8, marking the first bat in Denver that tested positive for rabies in 2025. The second bat was reported on July 17 in the Highlands neighborhood.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) keeps track of rabies cases across the state. There have been 17 total rabies cases reported across the state so far this year, according to the CDPHE, eight in June. Earlier this month, one rabid bat was found in Jefferson County and two were identified in Larimer County. Rabid bats are more commonly reported in late summer, according to the CDPHE.

The rabies virus is found in an animal's saliva and is usually transmitted when an infected animal bites people or pets. Denver Animal Protection (DAP) said bat bites often go unnoticed because bats have small teeth, making the bites difficult to detect. DAP recommends avoiding all contact with bats and other wild animals.

Also, make sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) has a low-cost vaccine clinic every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Even an animal that seems healthy can carry rabies and not exhibit any symptoms, DAP said. Keep a safe distance from bats and other wild animals, DAP said.

Do not sleep with doors or windows open without a screen. Bats often make their way into Colorado homes, DAP advised, and people wake up to find the bat on their bed or in a room with their pet.

Anyone else in Denver who encounters a bat inside a home is advised to close off the area and call DAP at 720-913-2080. Report even an animal scratch to DAP. Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water and then contact a doctor.

Rabies affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal if symptoms develop, according to DAP. A doctor can start anyone who comes in contact with a rabid animal on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent the development of rabies.

