Bat found in Boulder home tests positive for rabies, Boulder County Public Health officials say

BOULDER, Colo. — A bat recently found at a Boulder home tested positive for rabies, the third animal to be confirmed positive for the highly-lethal virus in Colorado as rabies season gets underway.

Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) officials said the bat was discovered by the homeowner after encountering a dog on an outdoor deck. County health officials said Friday another dog could have been exposed, but that is not yet confirmed.

Other rabid animals found in Colorado since the first animal detection in the state was confirmed earlier this month include the first bat to have confirmed positive results of the virus in Weld County on May 5 and a skunk in Denver on May 12, according to state data.

BCPH health officials said it’s normal to find bats under eaves, porch overhangs, shutters, or gutters, but they should never be touched. If someone in your family came into contact with a bat in Boulder County, health officials are urging you to give them a call immediately at 303-441-1564 to prevent illness that lead to death.

County health officials also said this latest case serves are a reminder that rabies season has begun in Boulder County and that residents – regardless of where they live – should take precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

“Rabies isn’t limited to one area, and we want to avoid giving people a false sense of security,” said Carly Wilson, a Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist. “Even though this bat was found in the city of Boulder, residents throughout the county should take the same precautions to reduce their risk.”

What is rabies and how you can reduce your risk of becoming infected

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. It is almost always fatal when not treated soon after exposure, Weld County health officials said. The virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals.

People or animals can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.

You can prevent getting rabies by taking the following precautions:

