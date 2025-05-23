Bat found in Boulder home tests positive for rabies, Boulder County Public Health officials say

BOULDER, Colo. — A bat recently found at a Boulder home tested positive for rabies, the third animal to be confirmed positive for the highly-lethal virus in Colorado as rabies season gets underway.
Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) officials said the bat was discovered by the homeowner after encountering a dog on an outdoor deck. County health officials said Friday another dog could have been exposed, but that is not yet confirmed.
Other rabid animals found in Colorado since the first animal detection in the state was confirmed earlier this month include the first bat to have confirmed positive results of the virus in Weld County on May 5 and a skunk in Denver on May 12, according to state data.
BCPH health officials said it’s normal to find bats under eaves, porch overhangs, shutters, or gutters, but they should never be touched. If someone in your family came into contact with a bat in Boulder County, health officials are urging you to give them a call immediately at 303-441-1564 to prevent illness that lead to death.
County health officials also said this latest case serves are a reminder that rabies season has begun in Boulder County and that residents – regardless of where they live – should take precautions to protect themselves and their pets.
“Rabies isn’t limited to one area, and we want to avoid giving people a false sense of security,” said Carly Wilson, a Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist. “Even though this bat was found in the city of Boulder, residents throughout the county should take the same precautions to reduce their risk.”
What is rabies and how you can reduce your risk of becoming infected
Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. It is almost always fatal when not treated soon after exposure, Weld County health officials said. The virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals.
People or animals can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.
You can prevent getting rabies by taking the following precautions:
- Vaccinate all domestic pets and valuable livestock against rabies and ensure vaccines are kept up to date. A domestic animal encounter with any wild animal will be treated like an exposure to a rabid animal. Domestic animals without up-to-date rabies vaccinations will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.
- Avoid contact with any wild animals, especially those that act unusually. A healthy wild animal will generally avoid human contact. Do not feed wild animals since this reduces their natural fear of humans.
- Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray domestic pets or dead animals, and to tell an adult if they are scratched or bitten. Please remind children of all ages that a sick, dying or dead animal may carry diseases that humans can contract — trying to help an animal can cause more harm than good.
- Do not allow pets to roam free, since this can increase the chance they could be exposed without your knowledge. Do not leave pet food or livestock feed outside or feed your outdoor pet more than they can finish, as this will encourage a wildlife presence.
- If your pet comes into contact with a wild animal, wear gloves while cleaning them to minimize your risk of exposure to the virus.
- If a person has been bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, they should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek immediate medical attention and notify their local animal control agency. Prompt medical treatment is key to preventing rabies after a possible exposure.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.