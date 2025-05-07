Rabid bat in Weld County marks first animal to test positive for the virus in Colorado for the 2025 season

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans who may have had contact with a bat in the Highland Lake area in Mead on Sunday or Monday were urged Wednesday to contact Weld County health officials due to possible exposure to the highly-lethal rabies virus.

Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) officials said in a news release a bat found “acting unusual on the ground” just east of Highland Lake in Mead on Monday, May 5, tested positive for rabies after being tested by the state lab, which confirmed the result a day later.

This marks the first animal to test positive for the virus in Colorado in 2025, according to the WCDPHE.

“Not all bats have rabies, but if a bat is acting strangely, such as lying on the ground, being out during daylight hours, exhibiting loss of motor skills, or acting aggressively, it may be sick,” WCDPHE officials said.

Health officials stressed that all domestic animals, such as cats, dogs, horses, and livestock should be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian, and added that over the past several years, a variety of animal-to-human contacts have led several dozen Weld County residents to require rabies immune globulin and vaccine for post-exposure treatment.

Weld County officials said anyone who may believe they or their pets had direct contact with this bat should contact WCDPHE at 970-400-2290 as soon as possible, as vaccination is the best way to prevent rabies if treatment is started before symptoms appear.

People can also contact the Weld County Dispatch after hours at (970) 350-9600 and select option 1.

No deaths from rabies have so far been reported in Weld County this year, county health officials said.

In 2024, there were 58 cases or rabies in Colorado, 56 of which were in bats, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

What is rabies and how you can reduce your risk of becoming infected

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. It is almost always fatal when not treated soon after exposure, Weld County health officials said. The virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals.

People or animals can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.

You can prevent getting rabies by taking the following precautions:

