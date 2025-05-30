Bat found in Arvada tests positive for rabies, marking first Jefferson County case in 2025

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County officials on Thursday announced the county's first case of rabies for 2025 in a bat found in the Westlake neighborhood in Arvada.

According to Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH), a family's dog picked up the bat in their backyard. The family called Jefferson County Animal Control, which tested the bat.

The dog was given a rabies booster shot and was quarantined for 45 days.

Rabies is caused by a virus that is deadly to people and animals if they do not receive medical care before symptoms begin, according to JCPH.

"This is a good reminder that rabies remains a risk in our community, especially during the warmer months when wild animals are more active," said Rachel Reichardt, environmental health specialist and zoonosis lead for JCPH. "Residents should avoid contact with wildlife, ensure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, and report any animal acting strangely to your local animal control agency."

Last year, five animals tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County.

This is not a panic situation but a chance to remind everyone of the protections to take this time of year, especially if you have pets. People, livestock and pets are typically exposed to rabies through the saliva of animals that have the infection. JCPH said rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks and raccoons.

"For example, if your dog got into a tussle with a skunk and then you have that skunk saliva on their fur, you do have to be careful. So, any time your animals had contact with wildlife and got into a tussle, make sure you keep yourself protected by wearing gloves when you're washing them and make sure your pet has an up-to-date rabies vaccination," said Reichardt.

Anyone with direct contact with a wild or stray animal should immediately contact their healthcare provider or local animal control agency.

To keep you and your family safe, including your pets, JCPH has the following tips:

