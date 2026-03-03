Second measles case tied to Broomfield High School confirmed by CDPHE; more exposure locations identified

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — State health officials said Monday a second student at Broomfield High has tested positive for measles, and added that exposures to the highly contagious virus have expanded to include a Chick-fil-A and a Chipotle restaurant in other parts of the metro.

The student is the first case for Adams County and the third for the state so far this year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). All three cases have been in people not vaccinated against the virus.

The student could have exposed people at Broomfield High between Tuesday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 27, from about 8 a.m. to about 6 p.m. each of those days, according to a spokesperson from the state health department.

The student could also have exposed people at a Chick-fil-A located at 4260 W. 121st Ave. in Broomfield on Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at a Chipotle restaurant in Westminster, located at 5160 W. 120th Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local Measles case confirmed in Broomfield County, per CDPHE Kaylee Harter

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through the air and can remain airborne for up to two hours — meaning the individual may have exposed hundreds of people while visiting all those three locations.

School immunization data from the CDPHE shows the Boulder Valley School District, which Broomfield High School is under, has a 95.7% vaccination rate for the MMR vaccine — above the 95% herd immunity threshold needed to prevent a rise in cases in the community.

While herd immunity protection is strong for those students, the vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, meaning that about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus.

What to do if you believe you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.

State health officials said those who were potentially exposed in this latest case may develop symptoms through March 18, 19 and 20.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.



While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated people run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick, state health officials said.

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to health officials. Immunoglobulin (IG), if administered within six days of exposure, may also be used in some circumstances, they added.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” the CDPHE spokesperson said.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

As of Monday, Colorado has reported cases in Adams, Arapahoe and Broomfield counties. Across the country, the number of confirmed measles infections have already topped 1,000.