Measles case confirmed in Broomfield County, per CDPHE

A measles case has been confirmed in a Broomfield County resident, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The child had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Friday release, and had "no known connection to recent exposures reported in Colorado and has not traveled outside the state."

"The lack of a clear source of infection suggests that unidentified measles cases may be occurring in or traveling through the area," the release stated.

CDPHE released a list of places and times others could have been exposed, which included spots in Broomfield, Westminster, Lafayette and Louisville. According to CDPHE, anyone who was in one of the locations at the listed times should watch for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure. Those who were exposed could develop symptoms through March 18, according to the agency.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, according to the release, followed by a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious four days before the rash starts and four days after, according to the health department. The incubation period ranges from 7 to 21 days.

"If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles," the release said. "This helps prevent further spread." New exposure locations will be added to the CDPHE exposures webpage .

CDPHE Measles exposures in Broomfield, Westminster, Lafayette and Louisville released by CDPHE Feb. 27. New exposure locations will be added to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.

While the two-dose series of the MMR vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to state health officials.

"Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease," Friday's release said. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community."

People who have been exposed and have not received the MMR vaccine can still get the vaccine within 72 hours of exposure to prevent the illness, health officials said. Immunoglobin given within six days can also be used to prevent or lessen illness in some cases, the release said.

This is the second confirmed case of measles in the state, according to CDPHE data. The first was in Arapahoe County. Just this week, on Wednesday, CDPHE said travelers at Denver International Airport and parishioners at a church in Littleton could have been exposed after an out-of-state traveler came to Colorado with the infection.

Last year, Colorado recorded a total of 36 confirmed cases. In the decade prior (2014-2024) each year saw between zero and two cases.